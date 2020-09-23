In loving memory of, Steven Jerome Richardson
11/15/1970-09/02/2000
Your presence we miss, Your memory we treasure.
Loving you always, Forgetting you never.
We will hold you in our hearts, Until we can hold you again in heaven.
Your Family,
Rev Willie and Mary Richardson Floyd
Michael Richardson
Calvin Richardson
Miriam Richardson
Posthumously McCall Richardson
Posthumously Gregory Allen
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));