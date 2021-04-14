SUPERINTENDENT EMERITUS IVORY WILCOX

95, retired Pastor of Dania Church of God In Christ (C.O.G.I.C.), died April 6 in Woodbridge, Va.  Survivors include his sons: Michael Miller (Bernice); Tony Wilcox, and Timothy Wilcox (Chantell); daughters: Jacqueline Barnwell (Reginald), Patrice Wilcox-Gray (Robert), and Ladawnya Wilcox; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends and his C.O.G.I.C. family. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church located at 777 NW 87 Street, Miami, Florida 33150 

