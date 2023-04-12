SUSIE E. BELLAMY

Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.