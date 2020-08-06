SUSIE MAE ROBINSON

74, cook, died July 31 at North Shore Medical Center. Survivors: son, Christoper Robinson; brothers, Eddie Thrower, Jr.,  Perry,  Joseph, James, Matthew, Jim; sisters, Annie Bell Sutton, Viola Thrower, Bernice Jones, Ruth Foster, Martha Thrower. Service 11 a.m., Monday, August 10 in the chapel.

