SYLVIA JANICE FLOYD

SYLVIA JANICE FLOYD, 80, clerk, died November 21 at Jackson Memorial North. Survivors: Husband: Samuel; Son: Antonio; Daughters: Taffie Jackson and Shelia Floyd Thomas; Sister: Christine Johnson. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at St James AME Church, 1845 NW 65 St, Miami, FL. 33142

