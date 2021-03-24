TALVIN JOHNSON

28, disable, died March 15. Survivors: mother: Eugenal Roan; father: Talvet Johnson; daughter: Jimesha Johnson; siblings: Talvet Johnson, Jr., Devon Johnson, Tynesha Johnson and Shontavia Johnson; aunt: Latonya Armstrong; uncle: Fredrick Johnson, Trayvon Lumpkin and Darryl Johnson. . Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church. 

