TERRILL LaSHAE HOPE

44, assistant starter for Gulfstream Park & Casino in Hallandale, Fl. died February 15 at Memorial South Hospital. Survivors include: his wife: Tosha Williams Hope; mother: Marion Larmond; sons: Tyler Hope and Taylan Hope; daughter: Teshawnee Hope; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church.

