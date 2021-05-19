THEANDRE M. BALLOON SR.

40, trainer, died May 8. Survivors include: mother: Crystal Balloon (Marvel); children: Jalen McClendon, Theandre Balloon, Jr., Maurice Balloon, Christian Balloon, Tru Balloon, T’Andra Balloon and Haley Balloon; siblings: Timnique Singeltary and Christopher Balloon, Sr.: grandparents: Sylvia Miller and Wilson Jenkins, Sr. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

