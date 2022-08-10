THELMA BROOKS

91, retired central service technician for Jackson Health Systems, died July 27. Survivors include: son: Kenneth (Sharline)Brooks; daughter: Kimberly (Arnold) Lemon; grandsons: Jarod, Javaris and Jamaine Lemon; brothers, Ulysses (Sally)Brooks, Hubert (Oda) Brooks; cousins, Stacey Hill, Margaret (Ronald)Hill, and a host of relatives, nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11a.m., Saturday at St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church, located 6100 NW 24 Avenue, Miami, FL.

