THELMA DELORES JACKSON “Dee Dee”

65, died May 3 at Jackson Hospital North. Beautiful, Magical and Iconic Woman. Lively, Energetic Mother of son Myron L. Marshall (deceased). Survived by daughter: Demetres L. Parrish; grandchildren: Michael Hanna Jr., Lekambrick Hanna, Anjel Harvin, and Adajah Keaton; great-grand daughters: Harlee and Madison; brother: Jerome Jackson and a host of beloved relatives and friends. Celebratory services 11:30 a.m., Saturday at Jeb Estates Park.

