THELMA LOUISE JONES “TOOTIE”

89, retired grocery store cashier, died August 16. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Graveside and committal service 12 p.m., Friday at Caballero Rivero Southern located 15000 W Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL.

