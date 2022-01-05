THELMA O. CLARK

88, retired teacher for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died January 2. Survivors include: son: Ronald clark (Shauntelle); grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Viewing 4 -7 p.m., Friday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Brownsville. Service 1:30 p.m., Saturday at the church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

