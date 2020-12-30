THEODORE EVANS JR.

THEODORE EVANS JR., 50, security, died December 15 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by brother: Garrett Woods. Survivors includes: mother: Ella L. Evans Newton; children: Theodore Evans III and Tiffany Evans, brother: Michael A. Evans; two sisters: Alicia V. Wilson and Theodora Evans. Service 1 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.

