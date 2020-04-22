THERESA WRIGHT

64, retired supervisor with the U.S Postal Service, died April 19 at Mount Sinai. Survivors include sons, Louis (Monica), Deveaux and Jefford (Ashley) Wright; brother, Gerald Wright, Sr.; nieces, Stephanie Morris (Willie), Mekka Dabney (Derico), Anjail Seniors and Candice Wright; nephews, Terry Wright, Derek Wright, and Gerald Wright, Jr. Service 1 p.m., Monday.

