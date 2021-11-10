THOMAS EDWARD CARTER

58, chef for Church’s Chicken died October 30 at Hialeah Hospital. Survivors include his wife: Trudy Witt-Carter; mother: Mable Carter; daughter: Thomasina Carter and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Today in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Thursday at Bethel Apostolic Temple.                 

