THOMAS MORRIS WRIGHT

76, retired, died November 12. Survivors include his wife: Jettie; sons: Rahjell (Myrna) and Omar; daughter: Tanya (Milton); granddaughter: Morgan; grandson: Joshua and a host of family and friends.  Viewing 4 - 8 p.m.,  followed by service of reflection 7 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 12 p.m., Friday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church located at 1140 NW 62 Street, Miami FL 33150.

