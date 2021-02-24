TISHA N. KINCY

54,  regional staff assistant for National Transportation died February 19 at North Shore Hospital. Survivors include her husband: Larry D. Kincy; daughters: Jada A. Kincy, and Erin S. Kincy; stepson: Lemetrius D. Kincy; sister: Erinnatta Beason; brother: Arnold Clark Jr.; grandmother: Willie Mae Holland; cousin: Lenell Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Private service 1 p.m., Saturday at City Innovation Center.                                              

