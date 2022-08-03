TOMEISHA L. CHESTER

28, medical billing coder, died July 16 at Homestead Hospital. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m.,  Friday at Beautiful Zion Temple of God,  21739 SW 120 Ave, Goulds, FL 33170. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at The Purple Church, 14740 Lincoln Blvd, Miami, FL 33176.

