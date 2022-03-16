TONI T. WHITE-FORD

40, case analyst for the State of Florida, died March 12 at home. Survivors include Husband: Erick Ford; daughter: Laila Ford, son: Erick Ford Jr.; mother: Marilyn Grant(Nathaniel); Father: Kendall White(Patricia); god-mother: Saundra Stewart; siblings: Kendra, Kendall Jr., Kristen White, Quinton Davis, Anthony Jones and a host of other relatives and friends.  Viewing  5 - 7 p.m.,  Friday. Service 2 p.m., Saturday in the chapel, located 6665 New Kings Road, Jacksonville, FL. 32219. Interment at  Callahan Community Cemetery. 

