TONY M. ALFORD JR.

18, high school student, died April 23. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday at New Hope Church of God in Unity located  26525 SW 138 Street, Naranja, FL. Service 11 a.m.,  Friday at Community Church of Praise & Deliverance located 17900 S.W. 102 Avenue, Perrine, FL. 

Load entries