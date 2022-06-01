TYRONE JACKSON

Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Rain with thunderstorms by evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to a steadier rain and gusty winds overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.