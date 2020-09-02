28, cashier at Dollar General. Died August 21. Survivors: father: Tyrone English Sr.; mother: Carmen Moore, Jewel English; brothers: Tyronn English, Johnthon Jones; sisters: Vanessa Rivera, Rosalyn Baldwin. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Friday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at the church.

