VALDENA GRATE

79, retired, died May 10 at Memorial Hospital West. Survivors include: her daughter: Lesleye Grate Roberts (Horace Roberts); sisters: Carrie White (Joe Lee), Blanche Conyers, Doris Alston and Diane Williams; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel.   Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church. 

