VALERIE ALEXIS WRIGHT

VALERIE ALEXIS WRIGHT, 66, died December 17 at Jackson Health Systems. Survivors: sons: Henry Wright Jr, Tavares; daughters: Shavarni Scott; twins: Jennifer & Jacquelyn Dixson; father: Joseph Cummings; brother: Donald Reed; sisters: Lynn Bey, Joyce Cummings, Paula Reed, Donna Reed, Dorothy Williams, Lynette Owens. Viewing 11 a.m- 5 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 2 p.m.,Saturday at Peaceful Zion Baptist Church.

