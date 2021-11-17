VERDELL GOINS JR.

52, entrepreneur of a Landscaping Business died November 7. Survivors include his sons: Djuan Bannister, and Verdell Goins, III; daughters: Sabrina Burch, and Saige Timmons; sisters:  Kassandra Goins, and Tracey Steadman; brothers: Lametris Lawson, and Michael Goins; grandmother: Da’ Nasia Bannister; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Tuesday in the chapel.  Service 10 a.m., Today at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami  Gardens.

