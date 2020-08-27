VERNELL AUSTIN

81, domestic worker, died August 16 at Kendrick Hospital. Survivors: children: Ealecia Williams, Joyce Cotton, Anthony Cotton, Marsha Smith, Waltrina Ferguson; siblings: Deaconess Johnnie Thompkins, Barbara Ann Footman, Doris Coleman, Janis Mango. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

