VERNON HAWTHORNE CLARK SR.

VERNON HAWTHORNE CLARK SR., 82, retired Amtrak Railroad employee and political enthusiast, died November 18. Survivors include his daughters: LaTrease Clark and Lolita Nelson; sons: Vernon H. Clark Jr., Ronald Richardson, and Donald Stubbs; 11 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Tuesday at Chapel. Graveside Service 10 a.m., Wednesday at Dade Memorial Park North.

