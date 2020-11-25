VERNON HAWTHORNE CLARK SR.

VERNON HAWTHORNE CLARK SR., 82, retired railroad employee and political enthusiast for Amtrak Inc., died November 18. Survivors include his daughters: LaTrease Clark and Lolita Clark; sons: Vernon H. Clark Jr., Ronald Richardson and Donald Richardson;11 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 2 at Christ Episcopal Church in Coconut Grove, FL.

