VICTORIANA SANCHEZ DUPREE

83, retired environmental engineer, died August 28 at Jackson North Hospital. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Tuesday, September 5 in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 6 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

 

