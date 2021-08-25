VIOLA SHIRLEY BAKER IVY

80, forklift driver for Brandsmart, died August 20 at Miami Jewish Center.  Survivors include: children: Patricia Ivy, Lynda Williams, Anthony (Talaya) Ivy; grandchildren: Marquis Ivy and Kaya Ivy; siblings: Elizabeth Horne, Ethel Baker, Carolyn Bacon, Leatha (Donald) Singleton and James (Helen) Baler.  Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at Mt. Hermon A.M.E. Church. Graveside Service 9 a.m., Saturday at Dade Memorial Park.

Load entries