VIRGINIA J. FERGUSON

89, retired assistant teacher for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died August 25 at University of Miami Hospital. Survivors include her sons: Edward and Dedrick (Doris), five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a loving sister: Carmetha Smith; and a host of other family and friends. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Saint Matthews Missionary Baptist Church, located 6100 NW 24 Avenue, Miami, FL.

