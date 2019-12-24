VIRGINIA PEEPLES

93, surgical Instrument technician, V.A. Hospital, died December 16. Survivors include her children: Kelvin Hallums and Terry Jenkins; a special daughter: Fannie Ramsey; her grandchildren: Baron I, Baron II, Kelvin Terrance, Kelvin Jr., Darrington Horne, Shelithea Gomez, Celina Lopez, Xavier Spikes, Michael Peeples, Terrica Peeples and Norris Jenkins. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
