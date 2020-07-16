VIRGINIA V. HANNA

90, homemaker, died July 10.  Survivors include her husband, Alins W. Hanna; daughters, Naomi Palmer (Herbert Sr.), Ernestine Styles (George), Althea Harris (Clarence), Cathleen Harris (Charles Sr.); sons, Alins W. Hanna (Dorothy) and Calvin Hanna Sr.;  and a host of other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Viewing 2-6 p.m., Friday in the chapel.  Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the Church Of God Of Prophecy No.1.  

