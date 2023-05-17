VIVIENE DIXON-SHIM

72, former president of AFSCME Local 1363, died April 28 in Annapolis, MD. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m.,  Thursday, May 25 at Redeeming Word Christian Center located 2800 West Prospect Rd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. Service 11 a.m., Friday, May 26 at Redeeming Word Christian Center located 2800 West Prospect Rd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309.

