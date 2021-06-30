WALTER LEE PETTWAY, SR.

88, retired bus driver for Miami-Dade Metro, died June 13 in Camden, Alabama.  Survivors include: wife of 65 years: Channie Mae Pettway; children: Wonders Aldridge (David), Walter Lee Pettway Jr., (Bridgette) and Annette Williams (Tommy); sister: Willie Mae Gregg; grandchildren: Markeveya Sparks, Holly Grey, Shamari Aldridge, Whitney Chery (Rodin), Davia Newberry (Terrace), Gabrina Davis (Andrew), Gabriella Osborne (Jarrell), Gabriel Davis Jr.,Gabreon Davis (Souad), GaB’vonna Davis (Romelson),Bianca Aldridge; great-grandchildren: Aleiah Hunter, Bizari Hunter,  Cicari Hunter, Aniya Wallace, Anisha Givens, Gabrianna Jean-Baptiste, Jeremiah Gianino, Jayla Gianino, D’Aniko Hunt, Dillon Hunt, Devin Hunt, Crysiel Davis, Crystina Victrum, Trinity Newberry, Nehemiah Williams, Galvyn Davis, Jabria Osborne, Zion David Graham, Oliver Davis, Ace Nowells and Aiden Nowells; great-great-grandchild: Amir Givens; goddaughter: Tiffany Randall (Marvin Sr., Marvin Jr, Aiden); a host of brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Services were  held. Arrangements are entrusted to Christian Memorial Funeral Home.

