WALTER VILSAINT

78, chef, died March 6 at Hialeah Hospital. Survivors include: wife: Sandra; children: Paulette Vilsaint-Loselle (Wilfrid), Valerie, Patrick (Tonya), Walter Jr and Daniel. Viewing 12 - 6 p.m., Saturday in the Chapel.  Service 12 p.m., Monday, March 22, in the chapel.

Load entries