WAYNE A ANDERSON

71, formerly from Miami, died November 21 in Eastman, Georgia. Survivors includes his wife: Jewel W. Anderson; children: Felecia Sease, Carlton Anderson and Meko Anderson; sister: Vanessa  (Stephen) Murray; nine grandchildren and two goddaughters. Homegoing service 11 a.m., Monday, November 29 at Deliverance Temple in Eastman, Ga. Arrangements are entrusted to Rollins Funeral Home in Eastman, Georgia.

