WAYNE K. DOUTHETT II

A Tribute to Our Son: WAYNE K. DOUTHETT II

04/28/1986 - 10/17/2009

 We cried when you passed away, we still cry today. Although we loved you dearly, we couldn’t make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, a hard working hands at rest. 

God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.

With love from your father, Wayne; mother, Gloria; sister, Alicia and brother, Shelton.

