WENDELL IRA FAIR

44, died July 9 at Hialeah Hospital. Survivors: wife: Tamatha Fair; daughter: Shenique Fair, Tatianna Fair; sons: Wendell Fair Jr., Anthony Fair, Darius Fair; sister: Pettra Robinson; brother: Arthur Fair, Jr; and a host of loving grandchildren. Service 1 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.

Load entries