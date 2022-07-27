WENDELL ROZIER SR.

63, retired officer for juvenile detention center, died July 23 at Columbus Regional Hospital in Whiteville, NC. Service 11 a.m., Saturday in the chapel, located at 707 Vinson Blvd, Whiteville, NC 28472.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Death Notices
- ESSIE MAE SWINDLE
- PHYLLIS COLLINS - BACON
- SFC JEREMIAH SYKES SR. AKA J-BABY
- JOANNE GUNDY NIXON
- VERA JANE POITIER CHASE
- SANDRA BLACK POWELL
- VAL MAYES SR
- TRAVIS BERNARD HAWTHORNE
- MARJORIE YOUNG
- DECONESS GEARLDINE H. MORGAN
- EDDIE JAMES ALFORD
- ELEANOR STRINGER WATSON
- NEDRA HENRY-ALEXIS
- LADY ARPIE ALEXANDER
- MINISTER ADOLPH N. DAVIS, “LIL REV.”
- DOROTHY L. WEAVER
- AZARYA ANTOINE ROHEN MURPHY
- ROHAN ANTHONY DAWSON
- Death Notice: JOYCELYN ROWENA FOWLER CRUMIEL
- Death Notice: BLESSING KIAVONIE BRADLEY
- Death Notice: ELEANOR BEATRICE BRAYNON BRASSFIELD
- Death Notice: JEFFERY BAKER
- Death Notice: RHOMAINE D. HENRY
- Death Notice: GARY BENJAMIN ROBERTS
- Death Notice: CLASSIE JOHNSON TRAYLOR
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));