WILBERT PETERSON JR.

38, insurance agent, died February 3. Survivors include: parents: Wilbert Peterson Sr., and Rev. Edna P. Pratt; daughters: Mia and Amillia; brother: Nathaniel Antonio Barnes (Chawana); sister: Dr. Sabrina D. Barnes-Simpson and other relatives. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Mt. Herman AME Church. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Central.

Load entries