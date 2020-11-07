WILLIAM NELOMS III

WILLIAM NELOMS III, 51, laborer, died October 26. Survivors: wife: Ramona Taylor Neloms; father: William Jr; sons: William IV, Quinton, Dominique, Shafique, Henry and Daemond; daughter: Briana; sister: Delicia. Services 10 a.m., Saturday at  93rd Street Community Baptist Church.

Load entries