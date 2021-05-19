WILLIE C. DOZIER

89, retired construction company owner, died May 10 at home. Survivors include: children: Floretta Dozier, Bena Decembert, Willie E. Dozier, Loretta Dozier- Jolly, and Gloria Jean Dozier; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. preceded him in death: wife, Rosetta Dozier; mother: Willie Dozier; father: Jim Dozier; sons: Jimmy Lee Dozier and James Earl Dozier.   Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

