WILLIE CLARENCE DOLLARD

Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot. High 92F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 80F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.