WILLIE JAMES DYKES

85, retired ticket agent for Pan American Airlines, died October 27. Survivors include: daughters: Debra Dykes Kornhaus and Rachael Dykes Rivers; brother; Elder Freddie Lee Dykes, Sr; brother-in- law: Ronald Bullock; grandchildren; great grandchild; other relatives and friends. Viewing 10 - 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 16 with service to follow at 11 a.m., in the chapel. Interment: South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL. 

Load entries