WILLIE LEE SCOTT, JR.

56, retired security guard/DCPS, died April 21 at Hialeah Hospital. Survivors include wife: Deborah Scott; children: Trenecie Davis, Tannika Scott and Willie Lee Scott, III; siblings: Wanda McKinney, Mona Lisa Strawer, Veroncia Williams, Alberta McKinney, Laquilla Scott-Goffney, Lonnie Croxton, Jr. and Montel Scott.  Service 11 a.m., Saturday.

