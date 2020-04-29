WILLIE MAE HOWARD

87, retired domestic worker, died April 22 at Franco Nursing Home. Survivors include daughters: Katherine Heron and Debra H. Jerry; sons, Robbie Wright, Willie Frank Wallace, Rickie Howard, Kevin Howard, Kent Howard and Gregory Howard; siblings: Eddie Wade and Leola Wade.  Service 11 a.m., Wednesday. Graveside service 1 p.m., today.

Load entries