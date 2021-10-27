WILLIE RAY COHENS

82, retired building superintendent for Flagler Federal Executive Building, died October 14. Survivors include: his granddaughter: Sabrina Robinson; niece: Ruby Noel; great-niece: Tiffany Church; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Friday in the chapel. 

