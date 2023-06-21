WILLIE ROY TUCKER

76 retired mechanic, died June 11 in Jacksonville, FL. Survivors include: daughters, Chamara, Crystal, Candace and Dominique; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary, Virginia and Vicki; brothers, Calvin and Clarence; and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Hermon A.M.E. Church.

