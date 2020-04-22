WILLIE SANDERS, JR

63, died April 19 at North Shore Medical Center. Survivors include his mother: Essie Spann; sons: Tarus, Willie III, William, Michael; daughters: Torrie Sanders, Dominique, Lakeshia, Shakeria; sisters: Mattie Berry, Nancy Battles, Gloria Ross, Henrietta Graham; fiancé: Margaret Brown. Visitation 2-8 p.m., Friday.

Load entries